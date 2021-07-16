Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 17th 2021
News / Aberdeen

Illegal parking ‘could lead to fatality’ if drivers don’t clean up act

By Jamie Hall
July 16, 2021, 5:00 pm
Leigh Wilson says problem parking could lead to pedestrians being killed.
A north-east councillor says year-long problems of illegal parking and speeding could “quite easily prove fatal” for pedestrians.

Leigh Wilson claims the issue of drivers leaving their cars on double-yellow lines on Kirkburn in Inverbervie has worsened in recent months, describing the street as a “haven” for illegal parking.

Mr Wilson described the problem as a “constant issue”, claiming it creates a significant obstruction and safety hazard.

He says the issue, and that of vehicles travelling too fast, is particularly bad outside the town’s Post Office.

Obstruction ‘could prove fatal’

An 82-year-old man was killed in the area in 2014 as he crossed the road – and Mr Wilson fears a repeat unless action is taken to stop problem parking.

Vehicles regularly park on double-yellow lines, according to Leigh Wilson.

“It’s a constant issue,” Mr Wilson said.

“At the weekend I clocked four cars within the space of an hour – none with disabled badges – as I visited the shops and chatted to people.

“It’s particularly frustrating because it’s undoubtedly a traffic hazard: if you’re turning in from King Street and there’s a vehicle parked on the double-yellow lines, invariably the driver’s view is significantly obstructed.

“If the driver doesn’t see a pedestrian on the road – particularly, say, a child or an elderly person – then it could quite easily prove fatal.

“We have already had one traffic-related fatality in Inverbervie a few years ago – all drivers should be considerate enough to make sure we don’t have another.

“Someone’s life is more important than having to walk an extra few yards to visit the Post Office.”

Council ‘resistant’ to changes

Despite the ongoing issues, Alba councillor Mr Wilson said Aberdeenshire Council had been “resistant” to introducing measures aimed at slowing down traffic in the town.

But the council said it was adhering to “agreed policies“.

“We have an agreed set of policies which are applied across all of our villages and towns,” a spokesman said.

“The one relating to speed limits was considered by our infrastructure services committee earlier this year and our officers are currently looking into the issues surrounding the practicalities of introducing 20mph speed limits in locations across Aberdeenshire which will promote a reasonable balance between the competing demands of drivers, pedestrians, residents and businesses.”

