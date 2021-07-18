Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Aberdeen

Greenpeace sails into Aberdeen Harbour with sights set on Beatrice Windfarm

By Donna MacAllister
July 18, 2021, 8:22 pm Updated: July 18, 2021, 8:26 pm
The Rainbow Warrior III will depart from Aberdeen on Monday.
The Greenpeace Rainbow Warrior III ship is in Aberdeen Harbour as part of its Just Transition Tour.

The campaign calls on government to train oil and gas workers for a smooth transition to renewable energy schemes.

The 190-ft vessel will moor overnight in Aberdeen before heading for Wick with sights set on the 84-turbine Beatrice offshore windfarm sitting lying nine miles off the Caithness coast.

The intrepid crew are keen to assess “the challenges and opportunities” facing the platforms’ workers.

Political plea

Greenpeace UK’s oil campaign leader Mel Evans, head said offshore workers had their full support.

He added: They have powered our economy through difficult times and they have plenty of transferable skills which will be vital to our transition to renewable energy.

“Politicians must sit down with offshore workers and take urgent action to make the funds, retraining opportunities and jobs available to make Scotland’s clean energy transition a success.”

Earlier this month, environmentalists visited Inverness, Aberdeen and Dundee with a 42ft wind turbine blade inviting politicians, oil workers, and the public to #SignTheBlade in support of a “just transition”.

Ship technology

Greenpeace uses Rainbow Warrior III in its environmental awareness campaigns.

The ship provides a functional platform for campaigns and can be deployed on campaign operations worldwide and used for research activities.

It has a helicopter landing facility and the capacity to carry and launch inflatable boats.

