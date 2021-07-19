Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021
News / Aberdeen

Street artist Skeps brightens up Aberdeen city centre with portrait artworks

By Danica Ollerova
July 19, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: July 19, 2021, 1:47 pm
skeps
Skeps' work can be found all around Aberdeen.

Talented street artist Skeps has been creating eye-catching artworks around Aberdeen to brighten up the city centre.

Scott Webster, better known by his art name Skeps, has recently created a portrait artwork next to Tesco Express on Union Street (opposite McGinty’s).

Often spotted working on murals around the city, Skeps wanted to bring a bit of colour to the heart of Aberdeen.

He said: “I wanted to brighten up the area a wee bit. There’s a lot of empty shops and boarded-up places around the city, so I was just trying to bring free art to the streets for the people of Aberdeen.”

Skeps focuses on portrait street art

Specialising in portraits, the talented artist said the woman depicted in the Union Street artwork is “nobody in particular” as he usually works off reference images found online.

skeps
Skeps’ new artwork on Union Street.

He said: “I would say my style is quite organic, I just try to bring out the natural beauty in the reference I’m using.

“It’s mainly portraits that I do at the moment – it’s kind of my thing.”

Locals can also see Skeps’ artworks around the north-east, including on Netherkirkgate, Schoolhill and in Sunnybank Park.

The artist added: “I also have a piece on Haudagain Roundabout next to the new Taco Bell.

“Some of my work is also at Transition Extreme Sports.

Bringing colour to city centre

“My good friend Reckless and I also created artworks on the old BHS store entrance.

“Again, it was just us taking advantage of some of the shutdown shops in the city – we wanted to brighten up the place and bring a bit of colour to it.”

The Japanese-inspired artwork portrays hyottoko (comical Japanese character) created by Reckless and Skeps’ geisha.

Street artists Reckless and Skeps created the Japanese-inspired artwork.

Skeps also collaborated with another Aberdeen artist Hobble Graff on a mural for Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats which features the animal shelter’s resident dog Max.

While the artworks aren’t part of Aberdeen street art festival Nuart, Skeps says the curators were “very supportive” of his work.

He stated: “I think it’s great for the city, but I think it’s a shame there aren’t more opportunities for local artists.”

