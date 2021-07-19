News / Aberdeen Perv caught with nearly 32 hours of sick sexual videos featuring children By Danny McKay July 19, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: July 19, 2021, 1:02 pm Alasdair Rae. A pervert was caught with more than 30 hours of sick sexual videos featuring children between the ages of two and 15. Alasdair Rae, 20, was at home with his parents and sister when police raided the property to execute a search warrant at 7.50 am on July 2 last year. Officers discovered hundreds of indecent images and videos of children on an iPad and iPhone belonging to Rae. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]