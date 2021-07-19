Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Aberdeen

Shipping containers could be new glamping pods as north-east farmer plans to make use of spare land

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
July 19, 2021, 4:39 pm Updated: July 19, 2021, 5:06 pm
How the shipping containers would look at the farm

Old shipping containers could be transformed into “unique” tourist accommodation in the north-east countryside.

Plans have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission for the five glamping units at Hillhead Of Teuchar, Cuminestown.

A planning statement by Cooper & MacGregor Ltd states that the development would create a “unique” attraction that would encourage new visitors to the area at a time when tourism tastes are changing.

‘Great’ way to recycle old containers

Speaking to the LDR Service, architect Bob MacGregor explained that the farmer who owns the land has already made some improvements to the site.

He said: “The applicant has turned his family farm into woodland walks open to the public which also feature wildlife ponds and native planting to encourage native birds and inspects to return to the area.

“The walks and information boards are used frequently by the local school and other groups.

“The proposed glamping site is in an area of the former farm land that, due to its position, is of no use for farming or to feature as part of the walks.

“The glamping units are to be constructed using shipping containers that were previously used to ship materials and machinery to the applicant and we see this as a great way to recycle them.”

Home comforts

The self-catering accommodation units would be created from modified shipping containers and have been designed to ensure visitors have access to essential facilities during their stay.

Each glamping unit will have a shower room with a toilet as well as a small kitchen area so guests can prepare and cook their own meals.

Access to the units will be available via glazed patio doors.

Similar scheme knocked back

Meanwhile, plans for four glamping pods at a north-east caravan park have been refused.

Sandend Holidays had applied to Aberdeenshire Council for permission to build the pods and cycle storage at Sandend Caravan Park near Portsoy.

Council planners refused the plans as they said it was not in accordance with the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan and a flood risk assessment had not been submitted to prove the site was not at risk of flooding.

The business owners had hoped to receive permission to “adapt” to the changing tourism market.

The proposed glamping pods were designed for short-term accommodation.

