Man and woman arrested following reported assault at Aberdeenshire nursery

July 19, 2021

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault that took place earlier this month at a nursery in Aberdeenshire.

The incident reportedly took place between Friday July 9 and Wednesday July 14.

Police confirmed they had arrested and charged a 32-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman in connection with the offence.

No court date has yet been set, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.