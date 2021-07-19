News / Aberdeen Aberdeen Coastguard airlifts injured boat crewman to hospital By Donna MacAllister July 19, 2021, 5:46 pm Updated: July 19, 2021, 5:51 pm The injured crewman was airlifted to hospital. An injured crew member on board a boat has been taken to hospital. Aberdeen Coastguard received the call at about 4.30pm on Monday after the man got hurt. A coastguard spokesman said the crewman was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Further details on his condition are not known at this time. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close