Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC Former Dons star Shay Logan in the dock accused of drink-driving By Danny McKay July 20, 2021, 12:41 pm Updated: July 20, 2021, 1:41 pm Shay Logan arrives at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to face charges of dangerous driving and drink driving Former Aberdeen FC star Shay Logan has appeared in court today accused of dangerous driving while more than triple the legal alcohol limit. Logan, whose contract with the Dons expired this summer, was in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to face charges of dangerous driving and drink driving. The 33-year-old is accused of driving dangerously on the A944 Aberdeen to Westhill road on June 25.