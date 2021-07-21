Plans for a new community sports area for Aberdeen youngsters are being considered by council officials.

If the proposals for the city’s third Cruyff Court are approved, the facility – which would include basketball and dodgeball courts, mini tennis courts and a running track as well as a football pitch – would be built beside the new Riverbank School in Tillydrone.

Around £350,000 has already been invested by local authority chiefs in the existing sites: Cruyff Court Denis Law on Catherine Street and Cruyff Court Neale Cooper in Tullos.

The facilities are the brainchild of the Johan Cruyff Foundation, a legacy of the legendary Dutch footballer wideley regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

Learning opportunities for children

There are currently more than 250 courts in around 20 countries around the world, with the aim of providing young people with a safe place to play and encouraging participation in a range of sports while learning the importance of respect, responsibility and integration.

In Aberdeen the project was led by the Denis Law Legacy Trust, and the existing courts host a range of activities including the Denis Law Streetsport initiative.

Sport’s ‘key role’ in wellbeing

Jenny Laing, leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “With only one other Cruyff Court in Scotland outside of Aberdeen, we are leading the way in providing this internationally-recognised community facility, which has proved to be a great success in our city.

“Sport can play a key role in our physical and mental wellbeing, and as a council we are always keen to offer opportunities for residents to be active – whether that’s through enjoying our parks and open spaces or a third Cruyff Court.”

Denis Law – who was born and brought up in Printfield and went on to become one of Scotland and Manchester United’s greatest players – said he was “delighted” by the news.

Niels Meijer of the Johan Cruyff Foundation added: “With this Cruyff Court we can create space for children and youngsters to play and enjoy sport, to make friends and grow as people.

“We’d like to offer a special thanks to the players of the People’s Postcode Lottery, who fund important projects like this.”