Thursday, July 22nd 2021
News / Aberdeen

NHS Grampian says more than 75% have received both vaccine doses

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
July 21, 2021, 4:22 pm Updated: July 21, 2021, 4:24 pm
NHS Grampian says more than 75% of adults in the north-east have been double-jabbed

Health bosses have revealed that more than 75% of adults across the north-east have had both Covid jabs.

And more than 92% have now had their first injection, and are awaiting the greater security that a second dose will bring.

However, NHS Grampian had hoped that the first dose of the vaccine would be in the arms of all eligible people in the north-east by now.

And drop-in clinics have been offered in a bid to encourage further uptake and make sure any residents who still haven’t received the first jab get attention as soon as possible.

Encouraging figures

Speaking at the Integration Joint Board (IJB) on Wednesday, chief officer of the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, Pam Milliken, said the current aim is to have everyone in the region double-jabbed by the middle of September.

The latest figures show that 92.7% of first doses have been given to those aged 18 and over while 75.5% have had both doses.

In those aged 40 and over, 97.5% have had the first dose while 93.6% have had both jabs.

Pam noted that there are “very high completion rates for the older age group” but uptake in under 40s remains a source of concern.

Efforts to increase uptake

The partnership is currently looking at areas where “pockets” have been identified to make sure people in problem areas receive the life-changing injections.

In order to achieve this the partnership has been working with groups including the Fishermen’s Mission and local communities, and has offered drop in clinics for those not registered with a GP.

Other issues have also been recognised, including securing venues for long term vaccination use and maintaining current vaccinators.

Pam said efforts were ongoing to resolve these problems.

More information is available on north-east vaccination clinics online. 

