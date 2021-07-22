Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

How does NHS Grampian hope to clear Covid backlog of delayed cases?

By David Mackay
July 22, 2021, 11:29 am Updated: July 22, 2021, 6:25 pm
Jillian Evans, NHS Grampian's head of health intelligence.
Jillian Evans, NHS Grampian's head of health intelligence.

NHS Grampian has warned the current perfect storm of Covid cases and backlog of delays is likely to “get worse before it gets better”.

A surge of infections during recent weeks has forced hospitals across the north-east to be placed on “code black” at times to allow staff to focus on the most urgent cases.

Today Jillian Evans, NHS Grampian’s head of health intelligence, explained the board has continued to move in and out of the alert level as pressures change.

Code black means non-urgent procedures are cancelled to relieve pressure amid lengthy backlogs from the pandemic.

However, people staying away from doctors during lockdowns has led to more presenting with emergency cases as conditions deteriorate – a plight described by Ms Evans as the “worst of all worlds”.

When will NHS Grampian return to normal?

Officials have warned the backlog of delayed appointments and operations is likely to take years to clear.

Staff shortages in recent weeks due to the need to self-isolate, coupled with summer holidays and other leave has added to the pressure.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has been placed on Code Black amid a surge of Covid cases. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DCT Media
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has been placed on a Code Black alert at times in recent weeks. Photo: DCT Media

Ms Evans told BBC Radio Scotland the workforce issues appeared to have now “settled a little” but said hospitals were still going in and out of Code Black at times.

However, she stressed it was important to manage expectations of the public while warning the plight is likely to get “worse before it gets better”.

She said: “I have been around long enough to see the NHS have very long waiting times and waiting lists and this does feel like a really exceptional situation.

“It isn’t surprising given what we have been through, it’s going to take years and I think it’s much better to be honest with people about the challenges.”

What is being done to clear Covid backlog?

NHS Grampian hopes lowering Covid infection rates across Scotland will allow health boards to focus more on tackling the backlog.

It is hoped that reducing the number of coronavirus patients will allow staff to dedicate their time on other patients.

Meanwhile, years of preparations to develop new ways of providing healthcare is also coming to fruition to help efforts.

A recent rise in Covid cases has put more pressure on NHS Grampian and health boards across Scotland. Photo: Shutterstock

Ms Evans said: “There are many community services that stand by and step in here, which is a programme of change that we’ve embarked on for some time now.

“Keeping people safely at home for as long as possible, having virtual consultations, doing things in a different way, bringing in robotic surgeries – there are lots of different ways.

“We have experienced so much change in the last 12 months, things that we’ve not been able to do for a long time that have been in the planning are suddenly coming to fruition.

“Although it’s a very difficult and challenging time for the next few years ahead as we deal with the backlog, we have got opportunities for change presenting themselves for the future.”

How do robotic surgeries work?

Multi-million pound surgical robots to reduce waiting times at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal