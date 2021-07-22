Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Woman denies disfiguring child by making him go through operations he didn’t need

By Grant McCabe
July 22, 2021, 1:22 pm Updated: July 22, 2021, 3:47 pm
Some of the alleged offices took places at Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital

A woman is accused of putting a boy’s life in danger by making him go through operations he did not need.

Tracy Anne Menhinick is charged with wilfully ill-treating the child between April 2014 and July 2017 including at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital in the city.

The 49-year-old is said to have administered Lactulose – listed on the indictment as a “non prescribed medication”.

Prosecutors claim this caused the boy’s development and mobility to be affected.

The child – who cannot be named for legal reasons – is said to have been admitted to hospital.

Not guilty plea

Menhinick is then accused of consenting to “treatments, procedures and operations” on the boy, which she allegedly knew were “unnecessary”.

It is claimed this was to the youngster’s permanent disfigurement and impairment as well as to the danger of his life.

Menhinick’s attendance was excused for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today.

Lawyers pled not guilty on her behalf to the charge under the Children and Young Person Act.

Lady Stacey adjourned the case until a further hearing in October.

Menhinick, also of Aberdeen, remains on bail meantime.

 

