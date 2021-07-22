Woman denies disfiguring child by making him go through operations he didn’t need

A woman is accused of putting a boy’s life in danger by making him go through operations he did not need.

Tracy Anne Menhinick is charged with wilfully ill-treating the child between April 2014 and July 2017 including at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital in the city.

The 49-year-old is said to have administered Lactulose – listed on the indictment as a “non prescribed medication”.

Prosecutors claim this caused the boy’s development and mobility to be affected.

The child – who cannot be named for legal reasons – is said to have been admitted to hospital.

Not guilty plea

Menhinick is then accused of consenting to “treatments, procedures and operations” on the boy, which she allegedly knew were “unnecessary”.

It is claimed this was to the youngster’s permanent disfigurement and impairment as well as to the danger of his life.

Menhinick’s attendance was excused for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today.

Lawyers pled not guilty on her behalf to the charge under the Children and Young Person Act.

Lady Stacey adjourned the case until a further hearing in October.

Menhinick, also of Aberdeen, remains on bail meantime.