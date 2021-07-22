News / Aberdeen Missing Aberdeen man, 64, Andrew Goldie traced safe and well By Denny Andonova July 22, 2021, 3:00 pm Andrew Goldie who had been missing since yesterday, has been traced safe and well. An Aberdeen man, who was reported missing on Wednesday, has been traced safe and well. Police issued an appeal for information to help find Andrew Goldie from Berryden earlier today. The 64-year-old was reported missing after he was last seen in the Great Western Road area at around 8pm yesterday. Officers have now confirmed Mr Goldie has been traced safe and well, and thanked the public for their assistance. Missing Person update – Andrew Hadden Richardson Goldie (64) Aberdeen City Following our recent appeal, Andrew has been found safe and well. Many thanks to vereyone who shared or commented on our post.#KeepingPeopleSafe — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) July 22, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing Inverness woman traced safe and well Aberdeen family ‘cry happy tears’ after cat that was missing for over two years returns Missing Muir of Ord man traced safe and well Police increasingly concerned regarding whereabouts of missing Muir of Ord man