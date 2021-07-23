Greenpeace Rainbow Warrior heads back to Aberdeen for ‘Just Transition’ event

The Greenpeace Rainbow Warrior ship will be back in Aberdeen on Saturday to host a panel discussion on the need for a “just transition” for oil workers.

Aberdeen North SNP MP Kirsty Blackman, RMT union boss Jake Molloy, Narayan Shrestha from Aberdeen Multicultural Centre and Steve Gray from Green Unison Scotland will be taking part.

There will also be representatives from Aberdeen Climate Action and the Friends of St Fittick’s Park community group.

