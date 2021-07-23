Phoenix Theatre to present the Scottish amateur premiere of The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Aberdeen’s Phoenix Theatre is proud to host the Scottish amateur premiere of The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Aberdeen Arts Centre later this year.

Based on the popular Victor Hugo novel and featuring songs from the 1996 Disney film, Phoenix Theatre is delighted to be the first Scottish amateur theatre company to receive the rights to stage the musical.

“It’s absolutely incredible,” said Jonnie Milne of Phoenix Theatre.

“Over the years, we’ve been fortunate enough to put on a number of premieres – be it Scottish amateur premieres or north-east premieres – and it’s always an honour.

“And for this to be a show with a Disney connection is amazing. I know the entire company feels the same way.”

The Hunchback of Notre Dame to mark Phoenix Theatre’s 30th anniversary

Jonnie and fellow members of Phoenix Theatre are already counting down the days till they return to performing in front of live audiences after almost two years. And not only will The Hunchback of Notre Dame be the theatre group’s first live performance since lockdown, it’ll also mark Phoenix Theatre’s 30th anniversary.

“There’s going to be tears,” Jonnie added.

The last performance Phoenix Theatre put on was a musical review show The Greatest Show in February 2020 – just before the first lockdown.

Jonnie said: “Phoenix Youth Theatre was meant to have a show on in June last year, which had to be cancelled. It was also supposed to be our 30th-anniversary production of Annie at His Majesty’s Theatre this January, but that was obviously cancelled too.

“So Hunchback will now be our 30th-anniversary production – just 11 months later.”

Story of love and acceptance

Jonnie is especially delighted to be starring in The Hunchback of Notre Dame because it used to be his favourite Disney film growing up.

He said: “It’s based on the famous Victor Hugo novel and it really embraces the story of love, acceptance and tolerance.”

The musical will tell the popular tale of disfigured bell-ringer of Notre Dame – Quasimodo – and his love for enchanting Gypsy Esmeralda. But two other men also vie for Esmeralda’s affection – Quasimodo’s adoptive father – Archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo – and captain of the King Louis XI’s Archers – Phoebus de Châteaupers.

The show promises to deliver fantastic music numbers, great acting performances and fun for all the family.

Directors received British Empire Medals

The musical will be directed by Liz Milne and Clare Haggart who received British Empire Medals (BEM) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2019 for their work to promote the arts. Liz will also design and make costumes for The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Local theatre fans will be able to see the show at Aberdeen Arts Centre later this year. The exact dates are yet to be confirmed.