DNA evidence snares thief who smashed way into city centre hairdresser

Cops used DNA evidence to snare a thief who smashed his way into a city centre hairdresser.

Colin West used a brick to smash a glass panel in the front door of Demilo on Little Belmont Street and ransacked the premises, rummaging through drawers and cupboards.

The 51-year-old stole an iPhone and a pair of scissors.

But police managed to trace West after blood swabs taken from the scene provided a DNA profile matching him.

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened overnight between October 23 and 24 last year.

Drawers and cupboards all ‘pulled open’

She said when a member of staff arrived at the premises on October 24 they realised there had been a break-in.

She said: “She saw a glass panel in the front door was smashed. A brick was lying on the floor near the smashed panel.

“Inside, all the drawers and cupboards had been pulled open. The locus was in an untidy state.”

Police were contacted and it was discovered an iPhone and pair of scissors had been stolen, with a further pair being broken.

West had ‘no memory’ of break-in

Ms Kerr said: “The stolen scissors were recovered from the courtyard of a nearby pub.

“The cost of the damage to the property was £450 and the value of the stolen property was £600, of which £300 was recovered.”

The fiscal added: “Blood swabs recovered from the locus were analysed and a DNA profile matching the accused was discovered.”

He was later arrested and, in interview, claimed he had “no memory” of the events that day.

West, of Farquhar Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of theft by housebreaking.

Defence solicitor Iain Hingston said court-ordered social work reports on his client were “really very positive”, adding West had managed to stay out of trouble for 11 years.

Sheriff Philip Mann handed West a curfew, ordering him to remind within his address between 7pm and 7am daily until June 18 next year.