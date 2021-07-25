Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 25th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Owners warn of rope toy danger after puppy Gimli’s brush with death

By Jamie Hall
July 25, 2021, 6:00 am
Gimli the puppy, with his owner Clarissa, is now on the road to recovery.
Gimli the puppy, with his owner Clarissa, is now on the road to recovery.

A five-month-old puppy had a lucky escape after swallowing part of a rope toy, leaving him needing life-saving surgery.

Gimli, a wire-haired Hungarian Vizla, was with his owner Clarissa Wright at her mother Helena’s home in Cults, in the west of Aberdeen, on July 11 when they noticed he had become lethargic and was unable to eat or drink.

Suspecting he had swallowed something he shouldn’t have, Clarissa and Helena initially thought it may be a pine cone or a piece of deer excrement.

But when Gimli’s condition had not improved by the following day, they realised something was seriously wrong.

Gimli had to have major surgery to remove the piece of rope.

Puppy swallowed ‘huge piece’ of toy

The puppy was examined at Town and Country Vets, who decided he needed emergency surgery.

After he went under the knife, vets found a huge piece of rope toy had got stuck in his intestine.

Dogs are unable to digest pieces of rope, which can then get tangled – meaning if Gimli had not had his operation, he could have died.

Thankfully he is on the road to recovery, but Clarissa and Helena now want other pet owners to be aware of the dangers the toys can pose to their animals.

Warning to other owners

“I didn’t know they could be so dangerous, and I have owned dogs all my life,” Helena said.

“Rope gets all tangled round their intestines because they can’t digest it. After what happened to Gimli we looked on the internet and there were lots of stories of people whose dogs sadly didn’t make it.

“Thankfully he has perked up now but we were really, really scared.

Gimli is now on the road to recovery after his ordeal.

“We want other people to know how dangerous it can be. Rope is one of the worst things a dog can ingest but the toys didn’t have any warnings on them.”

Clarissa added the experience had left her “in shock”.

“I thought it might be something minor,” she said.

“My general advice [to dog owners] would be to make sure you don’t buy rope toys as they are actually pretty dangerous. They go right through to the intestine.

“He’s made a very good recovery thankfully, but it was a close shave.”

Advice from the PDSA describes rope toys as “great for tugging games”.

But the charity urges owners to throw away any toys which are damaged and not leave pets unsupervised.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]