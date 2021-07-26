Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Adam Sherriffs: The man who slaughtered his family in Aberdeen house of horrors

By Neil Drysdale
July 26, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: July 26, 2021, 9:58 pm
The murders are still as shocking 55 years on as they were back in 1966.
It was one of the most gruesome series of crimes ever committed in Aberdeen.

And even now, 55 years later, the events which took place in the ground-floor flat of a Middlefield tenement and elsewhere in the city in July 1966 remain inexplicable.

The ghastly pieces of the tragedy started to fall together when John McCabe, a 21-year-old crewman on the trawler Summervale, returned from his work in the North Sea and made his way to 27 Logie Avenue.

