Adam Sherriffs: The man who slaughtered his family in Aberdeen house of horrors

It was one of the most gruesome series of crimes ever committed in Aberdeen.

And even now, 55 years later, the events which took place in the ground-floor flat of a Middlefield tenement and elsewhere in the city in July 1966 remain inexplicable.

The ghastly pieces of the tragedy started to fall together when John McCabe, a 21-year-old crewman on the trawler Summervale, returned from his work in the North Sea and made his way to 27 Logie Avenue.