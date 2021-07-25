Fire crews tackle gorse wildfire on Aberdeen hill

Fire crews spent almost three hours fighting a gorse wildfire on Brimmond Hill in Aberdeen yesterday evening.

Three appliances were called to the scene on the east side of the hill after reports of the fire came in at around 8.15pm on Sunday evening.

Borrowstone Road, just south of Brimmond Hill car park to Wyndford Play Barn car park, was closed due to the blaze, with police advising motorists to avoid the area.

A spokesman for the fire service said the fire had spread to around 150m by 70m before it was finally extinguished.

The stop message was sent just before 11pm, but crews were to return to the scene this morning for an inspection.