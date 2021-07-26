Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

WATCH: Aberdeen Arts Centre gets ready for panto season with Sleeping Beauty

By Danica Ollerova
July 26, 2021, 5:00 pm
Sleeping Beauty
Aberdeen Arts Centre is getting ready for the 2021 panto season. Photos by Ciro Art Studio.

We might be in the height of summer, but Aberdeen Arts Centre is already busy getting ready for Christmas, and the highly-anticipated panto season.

Promising to bring a lot of festive fun, local references, dazzling costumes and great music to the King Street venue, TaleGate Theatre Productions cannot wait to stage its 2021 panto Sleeping Beauty.

Following months of no live theatre performances due to the ongoing pandemic, James Worthington, artistic director of TaleGate Theatre Productions, is over the moon to once again direct the Aberdeen Arts Centre’s Christmas show.

sleeping beauty
James Worthington, artistic director of TaleGate Theatre Productions, will direct Sleeping Beauty.

James, who previously directed the venue’s Aladdin in 2019, said: “We wanted to do another pantomime that has lots of action and lots of fun.

“In 2019, we had a magical flying carpet moment, so we wanted to do a show that had a really big special effect, and this year, the children and their families aren’t going to be disappointed with our humongous dragon breathing fire and smoke finale – it’s very impressive.”

Putting local twist on Sleeping Beauty

As always, James promises to put a local twist on the popular tale which will run from November 28 to December 24.

He said: “The shows the Arts Centre put on are for the community – I can promise you it’s going to be full of fun, lots of Doric, lots of local references and an affa fine array of dancing.”

In addition, the show’s director – who recently starred in the Arts Centre’s first in-house theatre production since 2019 Easy Money – is delighted three north-east actors will portray the panto’s main characters.

He said: “We’re really lucky to have three local performers. We’ll have Phil Napier back as Queenie, we have got Sarah Ord back, this time playing Fairy Fabulous, and we’ve got a new girl for us – Megan Wright – she’s also from Aberdeen and she’ll be playing the evil (fairy) Molevola.”

With incredible props and the show’s wigs created by professional West End wigmakers, there’s a lot of look forward to.

“The dame has 13 costume changes this year – I won’t tell you what they are, I’ll keep it a secret, but they’re all sequins and they’re all bright,” said the director.

sleeping beauty
Sleeping Beauty will enchant audiences of all ages. Photo by Ciro Art Studio.

Fun for all the family

James cannot want to welcome families and children to what may be their first theatrical experience.

He said: “Pantomimes are for all generations. There’s something in for the kids and there’s something in for the adults – there’ll be the odd reference that will fly right above the kids’ heads and will have the mums and dads laughing their heads off.”

Aberdeen Arts Centre manager Stephanie Walls hopes all those who wanted to see the Christmas extravaganza last year will be able to venture out to the theatre this year for much-needed light entertainment.

She said: “I think that people are going to be so ready to just get back to a bit of normality – and what’s better than your first introduction back to the theatre to be a panto?”

At the moment, the Arts Centre is selling tickets for its full capacity – 350 seats.

Stephanie said: “We’re hoping that August 9 goes ahead (when most coronavirus restrictions should be removed). If for whatever reason we cannot have everybody in, we can always revert back to the pod system (families sitting together, socially distanced from other groups). Either way, as long as we don’t go to any further lockdown, we’re hoping to give the city a panto this year.”

Also staging Halloween panto

TaleGate Theatre Productions will also stage Harry Panto in October. Photo by Ciro Art Studio.

Local theatre fans who cannot wait for their panto-fix, are now also able to book tickets to see TaleGate Theatre Productions’s Harry Panto in October.

“Happy Halloween! We’re doing something a little bit different,” said James.

“We’re doing a parody pantomime. We’re spoofing a certain wizard boy in a show called Harry Panto – expect a lot of wizarding references. It’s just something really different to trick or treating that will celebrate Halloween in a modern way with a panto comedy flare to it.”

Harry Panto is showing at Aberdeen Arts Centre on October 16 and 17. Tickets are on sale now and can be booked here.

Sleeping Beauty tickets can be purchased here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]