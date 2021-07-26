News / Aberdeen Hundreds back petition against Aberdeen man’s jail sentence for confronting thief with BB gun By Karen Roberts July 26, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: July 26, 2021, 7:07 pm Brian and Patricia have been left devastated after Alan was jailed. The family of a man who was jailed after confronting a bike thief with a BB gun have spoken of their devastation. Alan Mitchell was locked up for 13 months – while the thief Joseph Gannon was given a four-month term. The custodial sentence shocked Alan’s friends and family, who called it “madness”, and a petition of support has so far attracted almost 600 signatures. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]