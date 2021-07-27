News / Aberdeen Another abandoned Aberdeen hotel to be turned into student flats By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter July 27, 2021, 12:38 pm Updated: July 27, 2021, 6:25 pm The old Bauhaus Hotel. Picture by Jim Irvine A disused former hotel in Aberdeen city centre is to be transformed into student accommodation following approval from council planners. Granite City Developments LLP had applied to the city council for permission to change the use of the Bauhaus building on Langstane Place. It comes less than a fortnight after plans were lodged to turn the Travelodge hotel a stone’s throw away on Justice Mill Lane into student flats. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]