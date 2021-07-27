Plans for extra fans at Aberdeen league opener get green light despite Covid concerns

July 27, 2021, 3:30 pmUpdated: July 27, 2021, 4:09 pm
Aberdeen FC have been granted permission to host extra fans at Pittodrie for Sunday’s league opener against Dundee United despite council concerns over Covid safety measures.
The Dons welcomed more than 5,000 fans for the European tie against BK Hacken last Thursday, the first time supporters were allowed to attend a game since a test event last September, and applied for permission to have 6,305 at the first game of the league season this weekend.