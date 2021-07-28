News / Aberdeen World’s most powerful tidal turbine starts generating electricity off Orkney By Allister Thomas July 28, 2021, 11:05 am Updated: July 28, 2021, 11:05 am The turbine will produce enough energy for 2,000 households. The “world’s most powerful tidal turbine” has started generating electricity via the grid in Orkney. Developer Orbital Marine Power said the O2 is the culmination of more than 15 years of work and its first commercial turbine. The 74metre machine is anchored in the Fall of Warness and connected to the grid at the European Marine Energy Centre via a subsea cable. Read the full article on Energy Voice here. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close