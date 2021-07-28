News / Aberdeen Man battered ex’s new boyfriend unconscious in city centre graveyard By Danny McKay July 28, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: July 28, 2021, 3:46 pm Ruaraidh Hutchison pleaded guilty to an assault in St Nicholas graveyard A thug has been handed a supervision order after battering his ex’s new boyfriend unconscious in a city centre graveyard. Ruaraidh Hutchison lashed out at the man after a “chance meeting” in the St Nicholas graveyard just off Union Street. The man had been with Hutchison’s ex-partner, who Hutchison had been banned from contacting, and introduced him as her new boyfriend. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]