Power restored at Aberdeen high-rises after flooding takes out heating and hot water systems

Power has been restored at four Aberdeen high-rises which were left without heating or hot water after flooding affected their power systems.

Residents at Bruce, Davidson, Rose and Wallace House – all located beside Hazlehead Park – were unable to access the systems for a short period of time this morning.

Aberdeen City Council said the fire service had been called out to the 12-storey buildings, and urged locals to call the local authority’s emergency number if they had immediate concerns.

However, a separate tweet was posted within 15 minutes to say the issue had been resolved, and thanking the fire service for its assistance.

Heavy downpours this morning have resulted in floods causing issues across the city.

Properties have been affected on Farburn Terrace, Exchange Street and Springbank Terrace, while Newhills Avenue, Inchgarth Road, Strathmore Drive and Abbey Road have also had issues with floodwater.

Earlier this morning, Aberdeen Council announced that due to the high volume of calls being received by their customer contact centre as a result of the weather, they would be prioritising emergency repairs.

Those without an emergency are asked to call the number again at a later date or report their issue online.

A number of manhole covers have also been reported to have popped out around Aberdeen.

The entire north-east is currently under an amber weather warning for rain issued by the Met Office, which is set to last until 6am tomorrow.

