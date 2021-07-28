News / Aberdeen Shocking video shows man capturing gull in early hours of first weekend of lockdown easing in Aberdeen By Martin Cutler July 28, 2021, 12:00 pm Updated: July 28, 2021, 1:13 pm A shocking video showing a drunk man capturing a gull while friends appear to attempt to hit the bird has emerged following Aberdeen’s first weekend of restriction easing. Footage recorded after pubs closed in the early hours of Sunday morning shows drunken revellers on Union Street where the attack on the gull happened. The video also shows another man using high-level scaffolding as monkey bars on the first weekend of Level 0 in the Granite City. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]