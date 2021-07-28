News / Aberdeen 100 facing redundancy with Baker Hughes poised to close Aberdeen base By Mark Lammey July 28, 2021, 12:35 pm Baker Hughes, Bridge of Don Facility on Woodside Road, Aberdeen. More than 100 people are facing redundancy as US energy service firm Baker Hughes looks poised to close one of its Aberdeen sites. Baker Hughes said it was “proposing” the shutdown of its manufacturing base on Woodside Road, Bridge of Don. A spokeswoman said “unprecedented market conditions” and a drop-off in demand meant the firm had to cut costs and restructure parts of the business. Read the full story on Energy Voice. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal EXCLUSIVE: More than 80 jobs to be axed at Baker Hughes in Montrose Kaseum Technology grows Aberdeen Energy Park footprint by 30% John Hughes dedicates Ross County win over Aberdeen to club chairman Roy MacGregor and staff Up to 80 jobs at risk in Aberdeen as Stewart Milne Homes starts consultation process