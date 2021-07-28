Supervision for woman who smashed way into local pub with a keg and frying pan

A woman has been handed a supervision order after smashing her way into her local pub using a keg and frying pan and stealing booze.

Jill Wiggins, or Knox, spent half an hour using various tools she found lying around at the back of the Three Lums pub in Sheddocksley to try and break a window.

When she eventually managed to get in, the 42-year-old grabbed Jack Daniel’s and Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, along with five other bottles.