News / Aberdeen

New Google Earth feature shows images of Aberdeen in 3D for the first time

By Denny Andonova
July 30, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: July 30, 2021, 11:59 am

Google Earth has introduced a new feature allowing people to explore Aberdeen from the comfort of their homes.

The Granite City is available to view from above in full 3D as part of one of the web giant’s biggest upgrades to its map of the globe in recent years.

People from far and near will now have the chance to take a virtual tour of Aberdeen and explore the city’s tourist attractions up close in incredible detail.

The new feature allows people to take a tour of Aberdeen from above in 3D.

Aberdeen is one of few select locations across the planet to be included in the new feature, which also allows users to tour the likes of the Grand Canyon, New York City and the Eiffel Tower.

And while the Granite City may not be world-wide famous for its historical landmarks, it sure has a lot to offer to those eager to venture through one of Scotland’s major cities.

What can you see?

Aberdeen Beach
St Machar's Cathedral in Old Aberdeen
Footdee
Torry Battery
Marischal College
Duthie Park

The new feature offers 360-degree views of some of the most popular locations in the city such as Aberdeen Beach, Duthie Park and the old fishing village Footdee, as well as detailed images of streets and residential properties.

The 3D option reveals the Granite City in all its glamour – including even the smallest details such as the stunning Nuart mural, painted on the side of Aberdeen Market.

The image of a woman looking out onto the Green was painted in 2017 as part of the Nuart festival.

And for those who fancy a trip down memory lane, the map conveniently features several developments that can no longer be found on Aberdeen grounds.

Such is the iconic McKays shoe and outdoor wear shop on Queen’s Street, which had served the customers of Aberdeen since opening in 1905.

The demolition was completed in March this year, after the site was sold to Aberdeen City Council for the Queen Street regeneration project, with the shop moving to new premises on Great Northern Road.

The McKay shop on Queen Street was demolished in March this year.

The building featured a mural which was painted by Norwegian stencil and street artist Martin Whatson as part of the inaugural Nuart festival.

And now, the mural which had been enjoyed by thousands of residents and visitors over the years, can once again be seen through Google Earth’s 3D feature.

The virtual tour of Aberdeen can be viewed through Google Maps by clicking the “3D” option in the “satellite” section of the app or by searching “Aberdeen” in Google Earth.

