News / Aberdeen Mum opens vintage clothes pop-up in Fraserburgh after losing job at Aberdeen shopping centre By Ben Hendry July 29, 2021, 5:42 pm Updated: July 29, 2021, 6:26 pm Laura Bain showing off some of her wares. Picture by Scott Baxter A Fraserburgh mum who lost her job when a major retailer closed its Aberdeen store has launched a vintage clothes pop-up shop in her hometown. Laura Bain today opened the doors of Modern Vintage Fraserburgh for the first time, in a former beauty salon at 73 High Street. The 31-year-old told us how being made redundant when retro chain Cath Kidston closed its Union Square premises proved to be a turning point in her life.