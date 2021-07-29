Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Two teens, aged 15 and 16, among four arrested in connection with Aberdeen assault

By Denny Andonova
July 29, 2021, 6:16 pm Updated: July 29, 2021, 6:22 pm
Police were called to an incident on Seaforth Road at around 10.25pm yesterday.
Four people have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault in Aberdeen.

Police were called to a flat in the city’s Seaforth Road at about 10.25pm on Wednesday.

A 35-year-old man suffered a minor injury, but did not require any medical treatment.

Officers have now confirmed two men aged 19 and 37, along with a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.25pm on Wednesday, July 28, we received a report of an assault within a property on Seaforth Road.

“A35-year-old man suffered minor injury and did not require any medical treatment.

“Two men aged 19 and 34, along with two teenagers, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, have all been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

