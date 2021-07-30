Singer Calum Bowie and Aberdeen Arts Centre panto stars to entertain live this weekend

Aberdeen Arts Centre panto stars and Banchory-based singer Calum Bowie are among those who will entertain locals at the Bandstand Live event this weekend (July 31 – August 1).

Taking place in Union Square (near Costa), this weekend’s event will be packed with workshops, performances and activities celebrating the very best of Aberdeen.

On Saturday morning, Aberdeen Arts Centre and TaleGate Theatre Productions will kick off the event with an interactive storytelling pantomime session with Harry Panto and Sleeping Beauty for all the family.

TaleGate Theatre Productions’s spokesperson said: “Fairy Fabulous and Won Wizard will be at Union Square this weekend, helping young fairies and wizards wishing to gain their wand licences and perform magic spells.”

Stephanie Walls, Aberdeen Arts Centre manager, said: “Talegate Theatre Productions and Aberdeen Arts Centre are thrilled to be bringing a taste of the magic audiences can experience later this year with ‘Harry Panto’ and ‘Sleeping Beauty’ to Union Square this weekend.

“We’re looking forward to training up lots of fairies and wizards so they’re all ready to join us this Halloween and Christmas.”

The festive show stars will be in the shopping centre from 10.30am on Saturday and 11am on Sunday.

Calum Bowie’s first live performance since lockdown

Another highlight of the event is set to be Calum Bowie’s performance. The young Aberdeenshire musician, who became a TikTok sensation, will take to the Bandstand Live stage at 6pm on Saturday.

He said: “I honestly can’t wait to get back to performing live. This will be my first live show back since lockdown and it’s going to be super surreal playing to real people again.

“My set is all my originals that have been released but I may sneak in a cheeky cover. I’m really excited to play some of the songs I’ve released in the past 18 months as I’ve never had the opportunity to play them live yet, so that’ll be class.”

Calum is also “absolutely buzzing” to headline a show for the first time at The Blue Lamp next month (Friday August 27).

He added: “It’s going to be some party, we’ve got Ben Walker playing as support and tickets are really shifting so it should be a good one. I’m delighted to be playing in Aberdeen first as it’s where everything started, so it’ll feel pretty crazy now playing a headline show.”

Other Bandstand Live events

Aberdeen-based grassroots musician Emma Lament will bring mellow tunes and acoustic sets to the shopping centre at 4.30pm on Saturday.

In addition, HJC Styling will discuss capsule wardrobes and offer colour consultations to local fashionistas the same day.

And on Sunday, Kim Dalglish will provide useful tips on the traditional art of floristry during her workshop and Le Petit Moose will help both adults and children learn crafts skills with her macramé making session.

Click here for more information about the Union Square event.