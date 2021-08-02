News / Aberdeen Exclusive: BHS and indoor market sites taken over by Aberdeen City Council as purchase sealed By Alastair Gossip August 2, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: August 2, 2021, 8:15 am A concept image of the new market building in the footprint of the former BHS department store. Plans to bring life back to Union Street have taken a big step forward – with two key buildings now under public control. Aberdeen City Council has taken command of work on the empty market building in Market Street, as well as the former BHS department store. Top officials were in May given permission to buy the two sites as they prepared plans for a new market development linking the Granite Mile to The Green. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]