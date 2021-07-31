Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Everyone is a photographer now… But how would you sum up your life in 27 snaps?

By Ben Hendry
July 31, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: July 31, 2021, 11:40 am
Bethany Galley is speaking at Tedx, at Aberdeen Arts Centre.. Picture by Kath Flannery

Most of us take photos without even thinking about it these days.

Whether it be some cooking we feel especially proud of, a pretty view that has caught our eye or any number of selfies, we’re often fumbling for our phones to capture the moment.

But what if you were only able to sum up your life in 27 pictures?

That’s the question photographer Bethany Galley is asking in her Tedx talk at Aberdeen Arts Centre today.

She was inspired to develop the speech after travelling to Brazil for a university project.

While there, she armed 50 under-privileged children with disposable cameras and asked them to sum up their lives in the 27 snaps available on the devices.

Without the luxury of deleting any unwanted images, never mind adding filters or cropping the frame to achieve perfection, they were forced to really think about what they committed to film.

Bethany Galley taking a break from rehearsals. Picture by Kath Flannery

Caught in the crossfire as bullets flew

The Gray’s art school graduate became fascinated with Brazil when she travelled there to teach children English, art and maths in 2016.

The Bridge of Don native decided to return for her final year project – entitled “through the lens” – in March 2019.

She focussed on the favelas – South American shanty towns typically considered to be slums riddled with crime and violence.

The audience today will be in for some surprises, with bright flashes of light and loud crashes representing the gunfire she experienced one night in a shoot-out between police and a drug cartel.

Bethany in 2019 with some of the pictures taken in Brazil. Picture by Kami Thomson

Bethany realised that the children in these places had never been given the opportunity to show their perspective of life in the favela, so that’s what she set out to do.

The 23-year-old said: “I was determined to prove that even in the darkest of places, there can be light.

“I wanted to show that by tapping into the power of photography.

“I thought the best way to do that was handing out disposable cameras to kids… They all had 27 photos to sum up their life. No more, no less.

“They had to think about taking a photo, as these were to share their life.”

Bethany had some interesting experiences in Brazil. Picture by Kath Flannery

At this stage Bethany will ask the 100 people dotted around the King Street theatre to “think to themselves” about how they would go about that challenge.

She suggests that most people would focus on the positive things – births, marriages, graduations.

And it is through that lens that she wants people to look at life in general.

“We are all photographers and we all have the choice of what lens we see life through.

“We make the decision to see it in a negative manner or in a way purely full of beauty and hope.”

Speakers primed ahead of big day

Rehearsals for the first Tedx Aberdeen event began last week and the final run-through took place yesterday.

Ted is a non-profit organisation devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short but powerful talks.

The initiative began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged.

Today’s event has been organised by volunteers from the Granite City’s Vanguard movement.

Animal-mad teen delivers inspiring speech – despite death of stage goldfish during rehearsal

