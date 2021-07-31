Traditional Taiwanese bubble tea comes to Union Square this weekend

A traditional Taiwanese bubble tea counter promises to bring bubble tea with a bang to Aberdeen this weekend.

Bubble CiTea are bringing 20 different flavours of refreshing bubble tea to Aberdeen and are celebrating their grand opening on Saturday (July 31) in Union Square.

Customers will be able to choose either a fruit, milk or a crushed ice base before adding in their choice of popping bubbles.

Adapting their flavours to suit the season, those ready for a refreshing bubble explosion can mix and match different tastes – from passion fruit and grape to brown sugar and pudding.

For chocoholics there is also a Oreo crunch or chocolate milk tea on offer – which can also be topped with bubbles of your choice.

All teas are freshly brewed and shaken to each individual order by highly trained bubble baristas.

Traditional roots

The team initially launched their first store in 2013 after CEO Suneet Sachdeva returned from his travels in Asia and Austalia and found himself craving the traditional, fresh flavours of the unique Taiwanese beverage.

And with that they promise that each individual order is of 100% Taiwanese authenticity.

Now you can discover the taste too by heading down to Union Square at 10am where secret giveaways will be taking place all day.

The counter is also looking for part-time staff, which you can apply for by clicking here.