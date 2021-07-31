Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Traditional Taiwanese bubble tea comes to Union Square this weekend

By Kirstin Tait
July 31, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: July 31, 2021, 11:40 am
Bubble CiTea launch in Union Square. Supplied by Union Square/Instagram
A traditional Taiwanese bubble tea counter promises to bring bubble tea with a bang to Aberdeen this weekend.

Bubble CiTea are bringing 20 different flavours of refreshing bubble tea to Aberdeen and are celebrating their grand opening on Saturday (July 31) in Union Square.

Customers will be able to choose either a fruit, milk or a crushed ice base before adding in their choice of popping bubbles.

Adapting their flavours to suit the season, those ready for a refreshing bubble explosion can mix and match different tastes – from passion fruit and grape to brown sugar and pudding.

Bubble CiTea serve tradition Asian drinks. Picture supplied by Bubble CiTea/Instagram.

For chocoholics there is also a Oreo crunch or chocolate milk tea on offer – which can also be topped with bubbles of your choice.

All teas are freshly brewed and shaken to each individual order by highly trained bubble baristas.

Traditional roots

The team initially launched their first store in 2013 after CEO Suneet Sachdeva returned from his travels in Asia and Austalia and found himself craving the traditional, fresh flavours of the unique Taiwanese beverage.

And with that they promise that each individual order is of 100% Taiwanese authenticity.

Now you can discover the taste too by heading down to Union Square at 10am where secret giveaways will be taking place all day.

The counter is also looking for part-time staff, which you can apply for by clicking here. 

