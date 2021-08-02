Dad-of-three ‘devastated’ after being caught in £60,000 heroin bust

A dad-of-three who was caught with £60,000 of heroin during a police operation will serve two years behind bars.

A white Fiat Punto driven by Raymond Pritchard, 45, was stopped and searched by cops at around noon on Balgownie Drive, in the Bridge of Don, because they suspected it was carrying drugs for organised crime gangs.

The search produced six bags of heroin with a street value in excess of £60,000 and three packages of cash totalling nearly £27,000.