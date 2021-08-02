Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dad-of-three ‘devastated’ after being caught in £60,000 heroin bust

By David McPhee
August 2, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 2, 2021, 12:44 pm
Raymond Pritchard was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A dad-of-three who was caught with £60,000 of heroin during a police operation will serve two years behind bars.

A white Fiat Punto driven by Raymond Pritchard, 45, was stopped and searched by cops at around noon on Balgownie Drive, in the Bridge of Don, because they suspected it was carrying drugs for organised crime gangs.

The search produced six bags of heroin with a street value in excess of £60,000 and three packages of cash totalling nearly £27,000.

