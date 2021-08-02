‘One punch can kill’: Campaign to cut alcohol-fuelled violence in north-east

A police campaign to reduce alcohol-fuelled violence has been relaunched in the north-east.

The One Punch initiative will see officers out and about in pubs across the region, highlighting the consequences of becoming involved in a single violent incident.

Alcohol is often a feature in violent incidents whether that be on the part of the aggressor or the victim, who may be more vulnerable through intoxication.

Inspector Michael McKenzie, of the Divisional Violence Reduction Unit, urged people to “do the right thing” and avoid confrontation.

He said: “As restrictions ease and we find ourselves returning to live closer to what we would regard as normality, we want everyone to be able to socialise and enjoy themselves.

“During the coming weeks and months, officers from our Divisional Violence Reduction Unit and community policing teams will take the opportunity to promote the One Punch initiative through our partners in licenced premises and in public places.

“We will display posters in bars, clubs and public areas and provide information through North East Police social media platforms.

‘Do the right thing’

“Moving forward we will work alongside partners across the north-east around activities focussing on reducing alcohol-related violence within our communities.

“I would however ask everyone to drink sensibly to ensure you and your friends are safe, in control of your actions and able to make the right choices.

“If you go drinking do not let it stop you thinking. One punch can have a devastating and long-lasting impact, not only on the victim and their family but upon your life and that of your loved ones.

“One punch can kill or leave a victim with life-changing injuries.

“If you do find yourself involved in a confrontation do the right thing and walk away. Do not let your emotions lead you to make a poor decision and lose control. If you are being threatened then call 999 and get to a safe place.

“One punch can lead to the life that you have quickly spiralling away from you. You risk losing your employment, losing your home, losing your family as well as losing your freedom.

“Officers from across North East Division will continue to work within our communities and with our partners in the licensed trade to promote the One Punch campaign to make the north-east of Scotland a safe place to live.”