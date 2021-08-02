News / Aberdeen Disabled woman left in tears after being told ‘there is no room for you’ on Aberdeen bus By Kirstin Tait August 2, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: August 2, 2021, 9:51 pm A disabled woman was left in tears after she was told by an Aberdeen bus driver “there is no room for you.” Chelle Topham and friend Tracey Buchan – who both require walking aids – say they have been treated like second-class citizens when it comes to the transport system in Aberdeen. Miss Topham says she was “made to look like an idiot” by a First bus driver who turned her away due to the disabled spot being occupied by buggies and strollers. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]