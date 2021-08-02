Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Offshore worker taken off flight at Aberdeen Airport for abusing staff and refusing to wear a mask

By David McPhee
August 2, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: August 2, 2021, 6:19 pm
Karl Poundall was arrested at Aberdeen International Airport.
A drunk offshore worker was removed from a plane at Aberdeen International Airport for abusing staff and refusing to wear a facemask.

Dad-of-one Karl Poundall was preparing to fly home to England yesterday when he became aggressive and abusive to staff at the terminal’s Distilling House bar and police had to be called in.

While in the holding cells at the airport he also threatened to kill a police officer, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

