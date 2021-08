Swire Energy Services continues renewables expansion with acquisition of ALL NRG Swire Energy Services (SES) has snapped up Danish wind services provider ALL NRG for an undisclosed sum.

IOG spuds Blythe development well UK based energy firm IOG has marked an “important step” with the spudding of the Blythe development well.

Updated: BP pumps up dividend and buybacks as profits top £8bn Energy giant BP has announced a 4% dividend rise and plans to buy back £1billion of shares in the coming months after recording first-half profits of £8.4 billion.