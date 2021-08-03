North-east rail commuters face disruption as engineers fail to complete line improvements on time

Commuters in the north-east have been experiencing disruption on Scotland’s rail network due to delays in the completion of engineering works.

Scotrail services running between Aberdeen and Edinburgh have been subject to delay, cancellation or revision this morning after engineers failed to finish overnight improvements works between Ladybank and Markinch.

Trains calling at Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth and Edinburgh have all been impacted by the delay.

Replacement buses were provided to passengers connecting them with the Aberdeen service.

Services are now beginning to return to normal following the reopening of the line.

However, passengers are being warned to expect further delays until 9am this morning.

In a statement on their website, rail bosses said: “We had overnight engineering works that has not been finished on time earlier between Ladybank and Markinch this morning.

“Staff have worked hard to get the line reopened for 06:15.

“The following service alterations will apply until further notice:

“Services between Edinburgh , Perth/ Dundee and Aberdeen and between Edinburgh and Markinch can now run as scheduled, however there will be some alterations & delays because of crew & units being out of place.”