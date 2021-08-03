Travellers ordered to move on from old AECC car park

A group of travellers have been ordered to move on after pitching up at the old Aberdeen exhibition centre.

Caravans and cars appeared in the disused car park at Bridge of Don on Monday.

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed officers have visited the encampment, and told the group to move on by 2pm tomorrow.

If they do not, the council will go to court for an eviction notice.

Police have confirmed they are aware of the encampment and that officers are working with the local authority on the matter.

The AECC was made redundant in 2019 when the P&J Live venue opened.

Residents have recently complained of noise, mess and antisocial behaviour in the area.

Last month, permission was granted for the redevelopment of the exhibition centre to go ahead, meaning the building will be demolished and almost 500 homes will be built in its place.

King’s Community Church, currently based on King Street, has also bought a section of the site, including the venue’s iconic tower.

Not only will it become home for the church community throughout the week and on Sundays, but it also be Aberdeen North Foodbank’s base.