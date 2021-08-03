North-east club owner says ‘come back and enjoy life again’ following easing of Covid-19 restrictions

A north-east nightclub owner has welcomed back music and dancing as the majority of restrictions in Scotland end on August 9.

Following a Holyrood briefing on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon announced that restriction easing will go ahead as planned on August 9.

And Club Tropicana and Private Eyes owner Tony Cochrane has welcomed party-goers back to his Aberdeen and Inverness venues, saying: “We will make it as safe as we can – but just come back and enjoy yourself again, enjoy life.”