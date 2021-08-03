News / Aberdeen Aberdeen 13-year-old traced safe and well by police By Ross Hempseed August 3, 2021, 9:53 pm Police have announced that Ellie Willcox, 13, has been found safe and well. She had last been seen within the Byron area of Northfield in Aberdeen this morning. Officers thanked the public for their assistance in the search. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Baking and entering: Thief jailed after raid on cake shop Will the people of Aberdeen be heading back to nightclubs on August 9? Ramping up the action: The enduring popularity of skateboarding in the north-east Five-year-old boy found dead in river in Bridgend named by police