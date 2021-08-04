News / Aberdeen Aberdeen graduate follows in father’s footsteps as he joins family firm By Lauren Taylor August 4, 2021, 9:44 am Updated: August 4, 2021, 4:29 pm Proud dad welcomes son to the family business. A newly qualified lawyer is following in his father’s footsteps after landing a job at the family firm. Adrian Hutcheon graduated with a first in Scots law from Aberdeen University – the same place his father Alex studied more than 40 years ago. Now he has joined his father at Alex Hutcheon and Co, The Mortgage and Property Centre. Mr Hutcheon said he is “absolutely delighted” at his son’s success. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]