News / Aberdeen Strikes in pipeline after North Sea caterers reject pay offer By Hamish Penman August 4, 2021, 1:19 pm Updated: August 4, 2021, 1:34 pm Thousands of North Sea caterers have voted against a pay offer, paving the way for future strike action. Unite confirmed on Wednesday that its offshore catering members had overwhelmingly rejected the offer of a 1% increase on basic pay from the Catering Offshore Trade Association (COTA). The consultative ballot indicated that 94% of the union's membership voted to snub the deal, while backing a continuation of negotiations to improve the proposition.