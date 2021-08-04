Strikes in pipeline after North Sea caterers reject pay offer

Thousands of North Sea caterers have voted against a pay offer, paving the way for future strike action.

Unite confirmed on Wednesday that its offshore catering members had overwhelmingly rejected the offer of a 1% increase on basic pay from the Catering Offshore Trade Association (COTA).

The consultative ballot indicated that 94% of the union’s membership voted to snub the deal, while backing a continuation of negotiations to improve the proposition.

