Man armed himself with pool cue in Christmas Day rammy at Aberdeen pub

A dad has been fined after arming himself with a pool cue during a Christmas Day punch-up in an Aberdeen pub.

Sean Hanratty “lost his temper” after a man made sexual comments towards his brother’s partner in The Parkway Inn on Balgownie Road, Bridge of Don.

The men “squared up”, but another unidentified man came between the parties and ended up being knocked to the floor twice by Hanratty.

The 26-year-old then grabbed a pool cue and tried to throw it at the man who made the comments, instead hitting a barman.

Barman injured by thrown pool cue

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Hanratty “appeared to have a disagreement” with an unidentified male, with another male also joining in the conversation.

As a barman began to walk over to prevent the row from escalating further, Hanratty “swung four punches at the unidentified male, who fell to the ground as a result of the assault”.

Ms Kerr said the fighting carried on and Hanratty walked over to the pool table and picked up a cue which he threw, hitting the barman’s ankles.

The court heard Hanratty was then “confronted” by the unidentified male and responded by pushing him to the chest, again causing him to fall to the ground.

The barman was left with minor injuries following the incident.

Hanratty pled guilty to charges of assault and assault to injury over the incident, which happened on Christmas 2017.

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver said the incident was captured in its entirety on CCTV.

She explained a man had been “bothering” Hanratty’s brother’s partner and made a “highly inappropriate sexual remark” to her.

Hanratty ‘lost his temper and lashed out’

As a result Hanratty “lost his temper” and they both began to square up to each other, trying to punch him but being prevented from doing so by the unidentified male.

Ms Ginniver said the first man then began to throw a glass and in response Hanratty grabbed a pool cue and threw it. It missed the man and instead struck the barman.

She said Hanratty, a full-time father, then left, but was followed by the man, who tried to “coax him into fighting”.

Ms Ginniver said her client “did not go out looking for a fight” but added he “accepts he lost his temper and lashed out”.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge ordered Hanratty, of Cardens Knowe, Bridge of Don, to pay a fine of £400.