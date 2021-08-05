Owners of Aberdeen amusement park Codona’s fined for not paying 90 employees minimum wage

The bosses of Codona’s popular beach amusement park are among Scottish businesses named and shamed by the UK Government for breaking the minimum wage law.

The breaches by the 22 companies took place between 2013 and 2018.

A total of £31,000 was found to be owed to 209 workers after investigations by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs.

The businesses have been made to pay back what they owe, and were fined an additional £46,000.