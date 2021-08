Clan’s Light The North lighthouse trail officially kicked off today, unveiling 50 stunning 2.5m tall lighthouses across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Organised in partnership with Wild in Art, which helped deliver Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail in 2019, Light The North aims to provide a “light in the dark” for those battling cancer and their families.

Over the last week, the cancer charity volunteers and drivers delivered the 50 lighthouses – designed and embellished by talented UK artists – to their specific locations.